LASG Engages Stakeholders on Proposed New Innovation Bill – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo

In a move to cement Lagos State’s position as the innovation powerhouse of Nigeria and beyond, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST) has convened a high-level stakeholder engagement forum at the Eko Innovation Centre, Ikoyi.

In a statement, it was noted that the event brought together key players from across sectors to deliberate on the proposed Lagos Innovation Policy Bill, a groundbreaking legislation that promises to catalyze innovation and foster an enabling environment for technological advancement.

The statement said the event, chaired by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Olatubosun Alake, was an avenue for co-creation and collaboration, a move that has been variously been described as Lagos State Government’s commitment to an inclusive and participatory approach to policymaking.

Earlier in his remarks, Alake emphasized the important role of Lagos State in driving innovation…