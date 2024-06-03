Patoranking Foundations launches tech scholarships — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Patoranking Foundation, a non-profit organisation on a mission to advance Africa through education, entrepreneurship and empowerment, has announced the launch of the $500,000 Patoranking Foundation Tech Scholarships. In a strategic partnership with ALX Africa, a leading provider of tech training, the scholarships will provide 40 young tech-savvy Africans with access to a variety of transformative technology programmes in data analytics, cloud computing and Salesforce Administration. The partnership is aimed at preparing the scholars to become the next pioneers in technology.

Founded by African musician, Patrick Okorie aka Patoranking, the Patoranking Foundation utilises research, advocacy and partnerships to provide transformative educational programs and market-ready entrepreneurial skills to outstanding young leaders in Africa. Having invested over $1 million on youth education in Africa over the last six years, the…