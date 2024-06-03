Ukraine warns of more power outages after latest strikes — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kyiv warned Monday of more power outages in the wake of another large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian power plants, and after ramping up energy prices to rebuild the embattled sector.

Russian forces over the weekend targeted energy facilities in five regions and damaged two more thermal power plants in a barrage of more than one hundred drones and missiles, officials said.

“After six massive attacks on the power grid, there is a significant power shortage,” the Ukrainian energy ministry said on social media.

It said its engineers were working to repair damage but that the energy grid remained in a precarious state.

Ukraine has also increased imports from neighbouring EU countries to make up shortfalls from attacks.

“The periods of outages may increase. In particular, emergency blackouts were introduced in a number of regions on Sunday,” it added in the statement on Telegram.

Russia has launched hundreds of aerial…