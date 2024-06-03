Enugu Govt Pays Compensation to 2nd Batch of Holy Ghost Bus Terminal Property Owners, Tenants – THISDAYLIVE

*Nigerian railway praises Mbah

Enugu State government has begun the disbursement of the second batch of compensation to the property owners and tenants of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, affected by the soon to be commenced construction of modern transport terminal at Holy Ghost, Enugu.

The move has also been commended by the NRC, which is the lessor of the said properties.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, however, reiterated processes and criteria for payment of compensation, saying original tenants of the NRC were entitled to compensation.

“The compensation is for property owners, those who are the original tenants of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation. They should go and submit their documents to them after which the Nigerian Railway will forward those documents to the state for immediate payment of their compensation.

“This is the second batch of the compensation. The first batch has already been paid and they…