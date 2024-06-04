Abuja Airport resumes flight operations as NLC suspends strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Flight operations have resumed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja following the suspension of nationwide strike actions by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and their Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart for five days.

The Guardian gathered that passengers stayed off the airport on Monday after the aviation union prevented them from entering the airport terminal buildings.

Meanwhile, the workers’ union on Monday morning blocked passengers from accessing the international wing of the Abuja Airport.

Recall that the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) had said on Monday that the strike would commence today at international terminals given the complexities of the routes.

The NUATE Deputy National President, Comrade Uzor Samuel Oluchi, confirmed to the Guardian that they blocked the entrance to the international terminal building but had to withdraw because of…