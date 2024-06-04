Afreximbank Begins Development Of Export Quality Assurance Centre In Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has begun the development of its African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in Imo to ensure quality of export products.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of the bank’s board of directors, said this at the official launch of the AQAC, in the Ngor Okpala council area of Imo, on Monday.

Oramah, represented by the bank’s Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Mrs Kanayo Awani, said that the centre was the second of its kind in Nigeria.

The president explained that the AQAC would promote African trade in line with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

According to him, although Africa’s export products represent only 30 per cent of exports in Europe and America, the products can hardly meet global standards, and have, therefore, suffered inhibited access to the global market.

“With a cargo airport and abundant export products such as agricultural, textile,…