Strike: Group Blasts NLC, TUC For ‘Holding Nigerians Hostage’





The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has lambasted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over their indefinite strike action, which began on Monday, accusing the Unions of holding the entire country hostage for the benefit of a tiny minority.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, Ismaila Umar Ali, on Tuesday.

In a scathing statement, the DWI condemned the labour unions for what it called ‘selfish and reckless’ demands, warning that their actions would further exacerbate Nigeria’s already dire economic situation.

The group noted that the strike has caused widespread hardship, with millions of Nigerians struggling to access basic services and make ends meet.

“It is unconscionable that a tiny fraction of the population, less than 1%, is holding the entire country to ransom, causing untold hardship and suffering for the majority,” the statement reads.

“This is a stark reminder of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper