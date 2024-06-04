Businesses groan as labour grounds economic activities — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Economy loses N113b to Monday’s power shutdown

• NLC denies forcibly shutting down national grid

• OPS to employ legal provisions to protect enterprise sustainability

• Wage negotiation should be on principle of affordability, says Yusuf

• ‘Action undermines country’s economic survival’

• Strike may be suspended today as labour reps, govt resume parley



From aviation to power supply, seaport and public healthcare, Nigeria’s bleeding economy was brought to its knees yesterday as organised labour embarked on a nationwide industrial action to force the government to an acceptable compromise on the ongoing minimum wage negotiation.



The economy lost an estimated N113 billion to the shutdown of the national grid alone leaving the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) struggling to restore power supply to homes and industries.



While power operators, especially the generation and distribution…