Easy And Natural Ways To Clean Rusty Pots in Your Homes — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 04 June 2024 |

When you visit many Nigerian homes, you realise there are rusty cooking pots, that needs to be cleaned. Then again the current hardship in the country has prevented a lot of home from cleaning their precious cooking utensils.

Rusty cooking utensils can turn your once-shining pot into an eyesore. It makes you look like someone who is not next to cleanliness.

But…