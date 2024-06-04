RENEWED HOPE: Tinubu’s May scorecard

The Nigeria president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed his administration scorecard for the month of May.

This was posted on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre ‘X’ account on Tuesday, 4th June 2024.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s progress towards the fulfilment of his Renewed Hope Agenda; here are list of May progress:

Approved $100m Investment by Nigeria for class A shares in the proposed African Energy Bank.

Attracted an investment fund from a Brazilian firm to invest $240m to build generic manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

Established national data protection centre, and accented to passage into law.

Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023. Launched an online portal…