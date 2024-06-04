NDLEA arrests 65-yr-old for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sokoto State Division of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 65-year-old Musa Arzika for trafficking 12.7 kg of Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as marijuana and 12 grams of Tramadol.

The State NDLEA Commander, Mr Adamu Iro, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Iro said that the suspect was arrested within the stronghold of bandits during Monday’s operation by the command’s operatives, supported by men of the Nigerian Army.

He said that Arzika, who has partial hearing impairment, was arrested at his residence in Gada Local Government Area of the state.

“The main concern is the age of the suspect and the area where he was arrested, which is known to be a bandit stronghold in the state.

“We cannot ignore the fact that most of these suspects are the ones supplying bandits with dangerous substances that aid their notorious activities.

“Today, we face…