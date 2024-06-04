Nigerian Army Education Corps pulls out 16 Generals — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) has pulled out 16 Generals who retired from active military service.

This is contained in a statement issued by Capt. Yemi Sokoya, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Education Corps in Abuja.

Sokoya said that the event took place at the Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin. He also said that the pulling-out parade was to celebrate the illustrious and selfless service the retired Generals rendered to the Nigerian Army, NAEC, and the nation at large.

Sokoya said that in a keynote address, retired Maj.-Gen. Muktar Bunza, the Special Guest of Honour and one of the celebrants said that it was a thing of gratitude to have the opportunity to serve the nation.

He said, “Today, we are extremely grateful for the opportunities to serve our nation. Our service years have indeed given us the leeway to significantly contribute to the growth and development of…