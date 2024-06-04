Rivers Police bust gang targeting, killing taxi drivers, arrest undergraduate — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Rivers has arrested some members of a criminal gang suspected of murdering car-hire drivers and stealing their vehicles.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, linked the group to multiple cases of drivers that went missing.

She revealed that the arrest of one gang member, Anthony Chima, exposed the sinister activities of the gang in the state.

She stated: “The discovery of this criminal enterprise targeting Uber drivers in the state followed the disappearance of one Oghenevwarhe Barry Akpobome, an Uber driver.

“Upon investigating the disappearance, police operatives arrested one Anthony Chima, a 35-year-old graduate of Political Science from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

“Under interrogation, Chima confessed to being recruited into a gang that specialised in luring taxi drivers into ambushes and stealing their…