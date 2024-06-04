TGI Group’s WASIL donates shea nut warehouses to women cooperatives in Kwara

West African Soy Industries Limited (WASIL), a member of the TGI Group, in collaboration with the USAID-funded Global Shea Alliance (GSA), recently announced the construction and donation of 100-tonne warehouses to women cooperatives in five Local Governments of Kwara State.

Alongside the warehouse, the company also donated pots for cooking and drying of the nuts before storage. The donation according to the spokesman, will further ease the aggregation and storage of shea nuts, fostering inclusion and ultimately lead to economic gains in each community.

The communities that received the donations including Patigi, Babanla, Fanagu, Alapa, and Gbugbu the spokeman said communities will…