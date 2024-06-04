Cardoso Seeks Routine Disclosure of Debt Portfolios, Borrowing Activities to Build Trust – THISDAYLIVE

•Managers grappling with elevated debt levels, rising borrowing costs, others, says WAIFEM DG

James Emejo in Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday called for routine disclosure of debt portfolios and borrowing activities.

He said such publication was crucial for transparency as well as building trust with investors, creditors, and the public – effectively creating a virtuous cycle that reduces borrowing costs and promoting efficient debt management.

Speaking at the opening of the regional training on Annual Borrowing Plan (ABP) development which was jointly organised by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and WAIFEM in Abuja, Cardoso also called for strengthening of national capacities for debt management, adding that this was vital for meeting the government’s funding needs in both the present and future in a cost-effective and risk-conscious manner.

Represented by CBN acting…