Senate condemns Labour excesses, vows to prevent repeat — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Senate on Tuesday expressed displeasure at some of the excesses by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the nationwide strike for a new minimum wage on Monday.

The upper legislative chamber declared that the shutdown of the national grid and the disruption of Hajj flights by some labour unionists were more of economic sabotage than agitation for a new minimum wage.

It consequently declared that such situations would not be allowed to re-occur as laws against them would be reflected in the new National Minimum Wage Act that would be enacted soon after the submission of the bill to that effect by the executive.

The Senate’s grouse against the alleged excesses of labour unionists during the now-suspended nationwide strike came through a motion on the strike action and new minimum wage by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Senator Diket Plang (APC Plateau Central).

