Tinubu appoints Amadiobi NOTAP DG — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Barr Obiageli Edith Amadiobi as Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), an agency under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST).

Deputy Director, Public Relations and Protocol, NOTAP, Solomon Nshem, who disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday, said until her appointment, Amadiobi was a retired Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Strategy in Imo State and was before her retirement responsible for initiating vibrant policies in the ministry that has garnered great support for the state’s present administration.

Amadiobi is also an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Nigerian Law School, Imo State University, Abia State University and the Polytechnic, Nekede.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting;…