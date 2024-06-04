My development agenda transforming Nigeria — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Arterial Road N20 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing the project as another testament to his administration’s development agenda of transforming every part of the country.

The infrastructure, which runs from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), is one of the transverse arterial roads connecting the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) through the sector centres in the capital city.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, it will enhance vehicular traffic circulation from the bounding districts of Mabushi, Katampe, Jahi, and Kado through the sector…