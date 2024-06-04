Ukrainians mourn children killed in Russia’s invasion — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ukrainians on Tuesday were mourning the hundreds of children killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, hours after a fresh attack left two children wounded in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

June 4 marks the UN’s International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

More than 600 children have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022, according to the United Nations, with fighting wounding another 1,420 across the country.

The UN says the real figure is likely considerably higher.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, speaking at a World War II memorial to commemorate killed children, urged her country’s allies to supply the military with more weapons to fend off Russian attacks.

“Help us save our children. We cannot measure the value of their lives by the cost of air defences,” Zelenska said at the event in Kyiv, where those gathered held a moment of silence.

In central Lviv, a…