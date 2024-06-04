D’Tigress To Play Germany and Puerto Rico In Friendly Games





Nigeria’s D’tigress will play Germany and Puerto Rico in friendly games next month ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics games.

D’Tigress will play Germany in the Berlin Basketball Festival on July 19, the Sports Ministry announced, while on July 24 they will take on Puerto Rico in their second tuneup fixture.

The women’s basketball tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics will be the 21st edition of the event for women at the Summer Olympic Games.

It will be held from 28 July to 11 August 2024. Preliminary matches will occur at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, with the final phase staged at the Accor Arena in Paris.

D’Tigress are in Group B alongside hosts France, Australia and Canada at the Olympic games.

They will open their campaign against Australia on 29 July.