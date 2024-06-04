Group Urges FG To Intensify Corruption Fight

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Committed Advocates of Integrity Initiative (CADII), a Civil Society Organisations (CSO) has called on the Federal Government to intensify its fight against corruption, to enable Nigerian youths achieve their full potential.

Mr Charles Agubor, Executive Director/Convener, CADII, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Agubor said that the fight against corruption was what the country needed now to get the economy working again.

He said that the group would convene a National Integrity Summit (NIS) aimed at building integrity to prevent and combat corruption.

“We are organising and hosting the National Integrity Summit to promote and advocate for integrity amongst people from all walks of life in a bid to make integrity a more viable, visible and dominant value in our society.

“The summit will be organised in a way to awaken competition and honest dealings in all systems towards building a better and…