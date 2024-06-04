We’ll adhere to FG’s decision on state Police – IG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun says the force will abide by whatever decision the Federal Government will take on the issue of State Police.

Egbetokun disclosed this on Monday in Lagos State, through the Coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police, South-West, Mr Abiodun Alabi, who was on a working visit to the state.

He said the force decided to explain its stand in view of many opinions and views the matter had generated.

The police chief advised officers and men to continue in their jobs as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution.

Egbetokun charged the men to be disciplined, hard-working, respect human rights, and carry out their duties in the best professional ways.

He warned the personnel against misuse of firearms, stressing that such should be used responsibly in strict accordance with the law.

On the mental and physical health of the men, the I-G said the officer in Charge of Police…