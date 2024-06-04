Why we didn’t join strike – Private school proprietors — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Lagos State Chapter, says its members did not join the indefinite labour strike because they believe that strike is not the way to get a solution.

The President of the chapter, Mr Alaka Yusuf, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that strike would also disrupt learning and students’ progress.

He said that NAPPS operated on a planned academic calendar and could not afford to lose any day.

NAN reports that while public primary and secondary schools were under lock on Monday and Tuesday due to labour strike, private schools were open for operations.

The nationwide strike was called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The unions protested inclusiveness of negotiations with the Federal Government on a new minimum wage.

