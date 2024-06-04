Super Falcons star, Jennifer Echegini wins talented youngster in Serie A





Super Falcons of Nigerian star, Jennifer Echegini, has won the eBay MVP award for the best Under 23 player in the women’s Serie A in Italy.

The award is given to the most outstanding young talent in the league.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who only joined the Turin club in January, finished the season with 10 goals and 1 assist in 16 appearances.

In a statement on Juventus’ official website, the club heaped praises on the Nigerian International over her instant impact at the club.

“eBay MVP, Echegini Is The Best Under 23 In Serie A.”

“Jennifer Onyi Echegini has a decisive impact with the Juventus Women.

“Having arrived in Turin last January directly from the United States, the midfielder born in 2001 took very little time to settle into the new reality, scoring 10 goals and 1 assist in 16 appearances.

“Those numbers have earned her, in just a few months, the title of eBay MVP as the best Under 23 in the women’s Serie A in the season just ended.

Linda Ikeji