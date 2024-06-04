Fight Against Insecurity: Is It Yet An Uhuru?

By Deborah Coker, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

For more than one decade Nigeria has battled various forms of insecurity. They range from Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, Banditry in the North West and North Central to militancy and oil theft in the South-South.

In the South East, the fear of gunmen is the beginning of wisdom. Farmers and herders continue to clash in parts of North Central and South West.

These security challenges are a major strain on the country’s human and material resources.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), is a global data hub that collects real-time conflict-related data, Nigeria recorded no fewer than 4,556 fatalities and 7,086 abductions in the last one year.

Among others, the data showed that banditry in the North-west lead other regions with 1,475 deaths and 4,343 abductions while in the North-central there were 552 incidents of banditry, even as farmers-herders conflict and cultism claimed at least…