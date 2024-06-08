Eagles Suffer Another Setback After 1-1 Draw Vs South Africa — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered another setback after they were held to 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo on Friday.

The Eagles have now drawn three straight games and are in fifth place while South Africa occupy fourth spot.

Also, the South Africans have now gone three straight games without losing to the Eagles on home soil.

Themba Zwane had given the South Africans the lead before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru equalised for the Eagles in the second half.

In the 8th minute Ademola Lookman had the chance to open the scoring on eight minutes after cutting inside from the left but his shot went over the bar.

In the 12th minute South Africa launched a counter but Benjamin Tanimu made a timely clearance for a corner.

The South Africans won a free kick in a dangerous area but Zwane blasted his effort over the wall and off target.

