 STEMMING STRIKE THROUGH WAGE PARITY   – THISDAYLIVE

Jumai Ahmadu argues that wage parity is a crucial element in addressing the root causes of industrial action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has a long history of advocating for wage increases and improved working conditions for Nigerian workers.

The NLC is currently agitating for wage increase to address the impact of inflation, rising living costs, rise in electricity tariff and economic challenges facing Nigerian workers.

To address these problems government should consider wage parity among all federal government owned institutions since salaries are being paid from the same source (Federation account).

Wage parity refers to the principle of ensuring that individuals receive equal pay for equal work, regardless of factors such as gender, ethnicity, or other non-performance-related characteristics.

It involves eliminating wage disparities based on discriminatory practices and ensuring that all employees are compensated fairly and equitably…