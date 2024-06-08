Danish PM, Frederiksen, attacked by man in central Copenhagen

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen has been left “shocked” after being attacked in the street in Copenhagen, her office says.

The assault took place in a square in the centre of the city where a man walked up to her and hit her. The attacker has been arrested.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called it a “despicable act, which goes against everything we believe in and fight for in Europe”.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The prime minister is shocked by the incident,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement without giving…