Cultural Diplomacy Will Deepen Turkey, Nigeria Relations-Ambassador

By Maureen Okon

Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, says cultural diplomacy will deepen and strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the envoy made this known at the opening of a solo art exhibition by Imal Silva titled “An Ode to Existence’’, on Friday in Abuja.

Bayraktar said the artwork of the earth was a platform for environmental activism.

“Also, art strives to create and develop an artistic space for sustainability by fostering connections among diverse communities.

“In our bid to strengthen and deepen the cultural diplomacy with Nigeria, we, as Turkish embassy, support Nigeria artists and display their precious artworks at our embassy’s exhibition hall.

“The artist’s work, `An Ode to Existence’, portrays the expression of nature’s colours which serve as a way to convey the beauty, complexities of nature, seasons, landscapes and natural…