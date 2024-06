The 2024 Eid-el-Kabir will be held on Sunday, June 16, after the Saudi Arabian authorities declared Friday the first day of Dhul Hijjah. The month is the 12th and last month in the Islamic calendar during which the hajj is performed. Expectedly Arafat Day, an essential part of the hajj ritual, will be held on […]

The post Eid-el-Kabir to hold on Sunday as Saudi authorities declare Saturday Arafat day appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper