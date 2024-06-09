Auctioneers urge restraint on new registration council bill — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Assembly has been called upon to exercise restraint on the speedy passage of the newly introduced Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria HB1508 (Establishment) bill, 2024.

Experts in the auctioneering industry made this call in a statement following the introduction of the controversial bill, which was previously stepped down in the 9th Assembly but was reintroduced last week.

A group of auctioneers, led by Mr. Hilary Nwaukor, questioned the rationale behind the accelerated consideration given to the bill, which was introduced at First Reading on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and then referred to the Committee of the Whole on Thursday, June 6, 2024. This, they claimed, contradicts extant legislative practices and conventions.

The auctioneers urged the lawmakers to step down the newly introduced Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria HB1508 (Establishment) bill, 2024, in favour of the preferred Chartered…