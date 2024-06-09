Tinubu Approves New Leadership for National Council on Climate Change  – THISDAYLIVE

* Names Maduekwe as DG/CEO; Shelleng, SSA on climate finance; Fagbuji as SSA on climate technology

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in interim capacity, pending the confirmation of her appointment by the NCCC Supervisory Council.

The appointment, according to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, is in accordance with President Tinubu’s commitment to actualize Nigeria’s green industrial vision, boost investor confidence, and unlock sustainable economic value through various climate finance instrument.

The president has also approved that Dr. Maduekwe, 39, who holds a Bachelor of Law degree; a Master’s degree in Environmental Law & Policy from the University of Dundee (UK), and a Doctorate in Law from the University of Hull (UK), is to serve as the…