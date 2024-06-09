FG vows befitting burial for Nigeria’s flag designer, Akinkunmi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The family of the late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of Nigeria’s national flag, has been assured of a befitting burial by the management of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO).

NICO Secretary Biodun Ajiboye made this announcement in a statement stating that “as a caring government” under the listening leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Institute has stepped in with a sincere interest to uphold culture and obliterate actions considered inappropriate to cultural norms.

The statement read, “As we know, the flag remains one of the greatest tangible heritages of this country, and NICO has the mandate to promote both tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

“The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, is deeply concerned about this situation and has directed NICO to wade into this…