NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refinery sites in Imo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced that the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe successfully destroyed two illegal refining sites situated along the banks of the Imo River.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the operation was carried out on Saturday.

Gabkwet said the strike was conducted just hours after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, discussed plans to set up a NAF Base in Abia with Governor Alex Otti.

He said the illegal sites were located near Obiaku, in close proximity to the Imo-Abia-Rivers borders.

According to him, the sites consisted of two tanks and a reservoir in one location, and three tanks and two reservoirs in another location along the Imo Riverbank.

“Observing that these sites were active, authorization was sought and received for airstrikes on the targets.

“Subsequently, airstrikes by the Air Component of…