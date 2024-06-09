LAGOS MUST THINK OUT OF THE BOX – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s lecture which he delivered extemporaneously at the Justice Reform Summit 2024 was not only an impetus for sober reflection but also offers a gratifying imperative for national discourse.

Speaking on the theme “Enhancing the Administration of Justice for Growth, Investment Protection and Security in Lagos State” in May 2024, the governor brilliantly dissected some tectonic issues.

In one of his comparative reflections, Singapore, like he said, is a tiny dot on the world map; you hardly know where it is, but like he said it is a city state that has earned its place in the world.

Lagos, by sheer coincidence, also is like a dot in the country; it’s less than 0.4 % of the size of this country. So, technically, it also can be a dot and of that 0.4 %, one third of it is water. But, by sheer coincidence, it is the commercial, economic nerve-centre of the country. Singapore holds its place too as a major economic hub worldwide…