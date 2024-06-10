Japan Govt. inspects Honda headquarters over vehicle test fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

Japan’s transport ministry has inspected Honda Motor Co.’s headquarters in Tokyo after the company and other automakers admitted to carrying out improper tests for vehicle certifications required for mass production.

According to local media reports, after the inspections, the Ministry will decide whether to impose administrative punishments to prevent a recurrence.

It would also determine if recalls are required by examining whether the affected vehicles meet its safety and environmental performance standards, the report said.

Honda said vehicle tests for 22 models were improperly conducted, including the reporting of falsified data.

None of its current models are affected, according to the report.

Honda became the fourth company to be inspected under the road transport vehicle law following Toyota Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp., a week after five automakers unveiled safety tests were not conducted in…