8 Exciting New Features — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke

10 June 2024   |  
10:39 pm

Apple has once again made some exciting new innovations with the soon-to-be released iOS 18 updates. The new iOS 18 will have a host of new features including the ability to lock and hide apps with Face ID, dark mode for app icons, schedule texts, and a new design for the photos app among other…

iOS 18
Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Photo – Apple

Apple has once again made some exciting new innovations with the soon-to-be released iOS 18 updates. The new iOS 18 will have a host of new features including the ability to lock and hide apps with Face ID, dark mode for app icons, schedule texts, and a new design for the photos app among other features.

Here are some of the new iOS 18 features:

1. Apple…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

