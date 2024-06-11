Court restrains EFCC from arresting Kwankwaso, others — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

.N2.7b fraud: First witness testifies in Sirika’s trial

The High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano State, has granted an order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting or inviting the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and seven others.

In a related development, EFCC has presented its first witness in the N2.7 billion contract fraud trial of former minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; his daughter, Fatima; son-in-law, Jalal Hamma and their company, Al-Buraq Investment Limited.

he applicants are NNPP, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Clement Anele, Folshade Aliu, Buba Galadima and Kwankwaso, while the respondent is EFCC.

Justice Yusuf Muhammad granted the order upon reading the motion ex parte dated June 5, 2024.

“An interim injunction is hereby granted, restraining the respondent, either by itself,…