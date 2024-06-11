Labour’s Deadline for New Wage Expires Today, LCCI Calls for Flexibility in Negotiation – THISDAYLIVE

•States urge FG to gradually phase out electricity subsidies in power sector

•Say monies spent on inefficient costs

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos



As the one-week suspension of the nationwide strike by organised labour expires today, the leadership of the trade unions have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his position to give the Nigerian workers a deserved living wage.

This was as the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urged all parties in the ongoing negotiation to consider an amount that would reflect a good balance of economic realities, affordability, and sustainability.

Equally, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called on the federal government to gradually stop the payment of electricity subsidies saying it is “ineffective.”

The organised labour is expected to convene its organ meeting tomorrow on the matter.

Speaking to newsmen on arrival in…