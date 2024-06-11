Electricity tariff hike: We’re not a charity, DisCos tell lawmakers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) on Tuesday stated that they are not charity organisations and cannot continue to provide electricity to consumers at a non-profitable rate.

This comes as the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, revealed that the introduction of a new tariff for band A consumers has reduced the electricity subsidy to N1 trillion from N2.9 trillion.

This revelation came at a special public hearing on the increase in electricity tariffs organised by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Power, Commerce, National Planning and Economic Development, and Delegated Legislation.

At the meeting, lawmakers also bemoaned the absence of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on April 3 raised the electricity tariff for customers enjoying 20 hours of power supply daily, prompting organised labour to…