Lagos tasks residents on sustainable practice — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

.Reiterates enforcement of environmental laws

Lagos State government has tasked residents on sustainable practices.

This was to tackle environmental crises and their impact on food security, water availability, biodiversity, and livelihood of citizens.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during an event to round off the 2024 World Environment Day (WED) celebration.

The event, with the theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience,” was held in Ikeja.

Wahab, who commended members of staff of the ministry for their efforts in promoting policies that drive sustainable practices, said the state was committed to enforcing regulations that prevent land degradation, promote sustainable land use, and support restoration efforts.

He noted that land degradation, driven by unsustainable agricultural practices, deforestation, and climate change, affects about 1.9 billion…