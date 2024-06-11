Unity Bank projects N5.2 billion profit in Q3 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N1.143.210 trillion between the Federal Government, State, and Local Government Councils in the country from May 2024 Federation Accounts Revenue. The revenue was shared at the June 2024 FAAC meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale…

1 day ago

No fewer than 150,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), worth over N100 million, were confirmed to have been intercepted across Adamawa State by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the last week. The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, made the announcement on Monday in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, during an interactive…