One Year of Redefining Governance in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu writes about the art of redefining governance through people-oriented programmes being executed by Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori since assuming office as Delta state Governor about a year ago.

Available statistics show that there are more than 60,000 otherwise valuable, infrastructural projects in Nigeria that are uncompleted or abandoned, with humongous financial and economic implications.

While some of these highly desirable projects, conceived with the objective of bringing certain yawning socio-economic gaps at different levels, are federal government projects, many others were initiated and designed by state governments and even local governments.

Some mind-blowing deserted federal projects and rendered white elephants and utterly useless to the Nigerian economy and the people – the intended ultimate beneficiaries of the projects – include the Ajaokuta Steel Mills, the Olokola LNG terminal, the Abuja CCTV project, the Nigeria Air…