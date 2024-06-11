One year after, let Mr President reshuffle his cabinet

Please, Mr President as matter of urgency, needs to reshuffle his cabinet by firing non-performing cabinet members. Within the last one year in review, policy targets have not been achieved. Therefore, a cabinet reshuffle is needed as it will strengthen the government for better performance and targets shall be achieved in the end.

After forming the cabinet, the president tasked his ministers to get to work immediately as Nigerians won’t tolerate any excuse for failure.

But each passing day, Nigerians hear excuse upon excuse and contradiction of administration policy. The future seems bleak with no anticipation of the light at the end of the tunnel. The administration’s ambitious…