Four die in Enugu-Onitsha Expressway accident — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that no fewer than four persons lost their lives in a ghastly auto accident on the Ugwu Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr. Adeyemi Sokunbi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

Sokunbi stated that the accident occurred between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 11 when a trailer laden with kerosene lost control and rammed into six other vehicles.

He mentioned that two persons died instantly among the 29 involved in the accident, while two others died at the hospital.

Sokunbi revealed that the FRSC utilised the corps’ Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulance and other vehicles to rush the 10 injured persons to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.

He further mentioned that the deceased were transported to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT) Park Lane,…