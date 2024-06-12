Group trains over 60 Ondo principals on school development | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Non-Governmental Organisation, G-rite Network, has trained over 60 public secondary school principals on school development in Ondo State.

The training tagged “Fostering the Right Partnership for School Development in Ondo State,” which was a dialogue between public school principals in Ondo Central Senatorial District and potential partners, was designed to bridge the gap in the lapses in school administration.

According to the coordinator of the programme, Olabanji Kolawole, the organisation has been in existence since 2013 to drive development in the education sector.

Kolawole explained that the purpose of the programme was to assist public secondary school principals to identify and utilise opportunities around them and to interact with development partners for the benefit of their schools.

He said: “Over my engagement for the past 11 years, we have engaged critical and major spokespersons in the education sector in…