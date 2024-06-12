Commitment Towards Preventing Terrorism Financing, Violent Extremism  – THISDAYLIVE

To drive a collective resolution and citizen-oriented approach towards the prevention of terrorism, terrorism financing and violent extremism with specific focus on North-East Nigeria, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria), recently convened a multi-stakeholder national dialogue where commitments were made. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Globally, terrorism constitutes a threat, and for Nigeria, it’s at a high level. Over the years, attempts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in the country have been on high heat, policy attention has been shifted towards many sources of terrorism financing, which have continued to fuel terrorism and other violent conflicts in Nigeria.

This increased level of terrorism was what necessitated the recent multi- stakeholder national dialogue driven by a collective resolution and citizen-oriented approach towards the prevention of terrorism, terrorism…