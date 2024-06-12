X-raying Agboworin’s 5 years in office

AS the lawmaker representing Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency, Honourable Abass Adigun, who is popularly known as Agboworin, marks his fifth year in office, it is very important to reflect on his journey so far, the challenges, his impact on the constituents and achievements.

Agboworin’s strong desire to serve his people got him ventured into full-time politics after spending more than a decade in the US Navy. He retired from the United States Navy on a Military Medical Discharge in 2008 after years of meritorious service.

Back in Nigeria, his political journey progressed and he was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent his…