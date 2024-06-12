CAS Inaugurates Sewage Treatment Plant In Abuja NAF Valley

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Tuesday inaugurated six sewage treatment plants, lift stations and sewer infrastructure at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Valley Estate, Asokoro in Abuja.

An indigenous firm, Biotech Solutions Limited, partnered with the NAF to build state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants, lift stations and sewer infrastructures for the NAF estate.

Abubakar, at the inauguration, said the estate was conceived from inception to have a central sewage systems which provides residents with clean and healthy living conditions devoid of the health hazards posed by poorly handled sewage products.

He said that NAF had invested heavily in the sewage project to ensure seamless evacuation and treatment of sewage products within the estate.

The CAS urged residents to ensure that non-biodegradable materials were not disposed through the system, which would ensure the best value for the huge resources invested in the…