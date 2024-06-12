Historic rivals Shooting Stars, Enugu Rangers set for NPFL title clash live on StarTimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Old rivals Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan and Enugu Rangers are set to face off on Wednesday evening in a battle for the 2023/24 NPFL title and a coveted spot in next season’s CAF club competitions. The match will air live on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244, kicking off at 5:30 pm.

Historically, both clubs have been dominant forces in Nigerian football, especially during the 1970s and 1980s, often vying for top honours in the league. This match is a continuation of their long-standing rivalry and promises to be a thrilling encounter.

With a victory, Enugu Rangers will edge closer to securing their eighth NPFL title and their first since clinching their seventh league title in 2016. Currently leading the league table with 64 points, the Flying Antelopes have exerted dominance throughout…